See the list of all 47 candidates approved for NPP’s national executives contest

NPP to elect national executives



47 candidates approved for NPP national executives contest



NPP national elections slated for July 14 to July 16, 2022



After four days of intense vetting, the elections committee of the New Patriotic Party has approved 47 candidates for the 10 positions up for grabs in the party’s upcoming national executives election.



According to a report by assaaseradio.com, the committee has further directed aggrieved or disqualified aspirants/members of the party to petition its national appeals committee to seek redress for any grievances arising from its work.



As scheduled by the party, the candidates will contest for the elections at a National Delegates Conference to be held between July 14 to July 16, 2022.



The positions available for grabs are national chairman, first, second and third vice chairman, general secretary, national organiser, national youth organiser, national treasurer, national women’s organiser, and national nasara coordinator.



See below the list of approved candidates for each position as reported by Asaaseradio.com:



National Chairman



Joseph Ayikoi Otoo

Stephen Ayensu Ntim

Stephen Asamoah-Boateng

George Kwabena

Abankwa-Yeboah

Prof Christopher Ameyaw-Ekumfi

Akwasi Osei-Adjei

Gifty Ama Asantewa Ayeh

Sammy Crabbe



1st and 2nd Vice Chairman



Rita Talata Asobayire

Nuworsu Ken-Wuud E.

Kiston Akomeng Kissi

Derek Kwaku Nkansah

Michael Omari Wadie

McJewels J. Annan

Ismael Yahuza

Danquah Smith Buttey

Edmond Peprah

Alhaji Masawudu Osman



General Secretary



John Boadu

Justin Kodua

Frimpong, Iddrisu Musah

Frederick Opare Ansah

Charles Bissue

Ramseyer Ahmed Agyeman-Prempeh



Women’s Organiser



Ellen Ama Daaku

Hajia Sawudatu Saeed

Kate Gyamfua



National Organiser



Henry Nana Boakye

Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover

Eric Amoako Twum

Bright Essilfie-Kumi

Seth Adu-Adjei



National Youth Organiser



Abanga Fusani Yakubu

Salam Mohammed Mustapha

Prince Kamal Gumah

Michael Osei Boateng



Nasara Cordinator



Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa

Issaka Muaza Kunata

Awal Mohammed

Sulemana Alhassan Atakpo

Abdul Rahman Diallo

Haruna Ismael

Haruna Maiga



National Treasurer



Dr. Charles Dwamena

Collins Nuamah

Yussif Tedam

Eileen Mary Posch Oduro



