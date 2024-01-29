See the high-powered NPP delegation that accompanied Wontumi to Manhyia Palace

Politics of Monday, 29 January 2024

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, a.k.a. Chairman Wontumi, is at Manhyia Palace to face the chiefs of the Asanteman Traditional Council.



He was summoned by the council for derogatory comments he reportedly passed against the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



Chairman Wontumi, in videos cited by GhanaWeb.com, can be seen being accompanied by a high-powered delegation sent by his party to the Manhyia Palace.



The delegation comprised the national chairman of the party, Stephen Ayensu Ntim; the general secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua; the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah; the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Member of Parliament for Suame, Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu; and the Minister for Chieftaincy and Regional Integration, Stephen Asamoah Boateng.



GhanaWeb can confirm that the Asanteman Council has received Wontumi and the delegation but there is an ongoing secret meeting by the traditional council before they meet them.



Background



Chairman Wontumi has been declared wanted by the second-highest decision-making body of the Asante Kingdom, whose membership is limited to traditional leaders after he made comments that ruffled their feathers.



It will be recalled that during the vetting of parliamentary aspirants in the Ashanti Region, Wontumi reportedly had an altercation with the Kokosohene, Nana Kwaku Dua, where he made some comments regarded as challenging the authority of the Asantehene.



Together with Maurice Ampaw, a private legal practitioner, who also made similar comments on Wontumi Radio, the two were supposed to appear before the Kumasi Traditional Council on Monday, January 29, 2024.



Maurice Ampaw, who was supposed to appear with him, has, however, indicated his unreadiness to appear before the Council.



