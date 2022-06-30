See the full list of churches that have contributed towards the National Cathedral since 2018

General News of Thursday, 30 June 2022

The building of the National Cathedral has, without a doubt, been shrouded in a lot of controversies, some of which have stemmed from the question; who is funding the construction?



At its onset, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo indicated how the building of this edifice is in the personal fulfilment of a promise he made to God.



Since then, there have been accounts to the effect that the estimated $400 million project would be funded by private hands, including churches, as well as a recent revelation that the government, through the Ministry of Finance, has been releasing funds towards the construction of the religious edifice.



While the debates rage, a list showing all the contributions made by various churches across the country, and sourced from Graphic Online, has emerged online.



From the list, the highest contributions since 2018, have come from the Church of Pentecost (General Headquarters), with its GH¢500,000 donation.



Other churches like the Action Chapel International (GH¢200,000) are among the highest contributors.



Find the full list below as published by GraphicOnline:



Date Names of Churches Amount GH¢



5/8/2018 Evangel Church International 5,000.00

12/11/2018 Christian Action Faith Ministry 100,000.00

12/28/2018 Perez Chapel International Church 48,200.00

12/31/2018 Fountain Gate Church 15,000.00

12/31/2018 Fountain Gate Church 5,000.00

12/31/2018 Harvest Chapel International Church 15,000.00

12/31/2018 Manna Mission Church 5,000.00

12/31/2018 Breaking Yoke Ministry Church 100,000.00

1/2/2019 Christ Apostolic Church 25,000.00

1/8/2019 The Lord’s Parliament Chapel Int. Church 5,000.00

1/9/2019 Fountain Gate Chapel 4,842.50

1/9/2019 Eastwood Anaba Ministries 9,685.00

1/10/2019 Precious Seed Chapel Church 1,500.00

1/23/2019 Perez Chapel International Church 55,000.00

2/6/2019 Revival Restoration Center 2,000.00

3/19/2020 Accra Ridge Church 15,643.80

3/20/2020 Church of Pentecost Headquarters 200,000.00

9/6/2021 Power Fountain Church 3,000.00

10/1/2021 Banner of Grace Family Chapel 5,000.00

10/21/2021 Conquerors Chapel International 1,000.00

11/4/2021 Southern Ghana Union of SDA 200,000.00

11/30/2021 Presbyterian Church of Ghana 200,000.00

12/9/2021 National Clergy Association of Ghana 10,000.00

12/9/2021 The Church of Christ (Spiritual Movement) 5,000.00

12/13/2021 Holy Love Temple 500.00

1/24/2022 Action Chapel International 200,000.00



Feb 2022 The Great Commission Church Int 1,000.00

Assemblies of God – Ashanti West 10,000.00

Presbyterian Ch of Ghana – Kumasi Presby 50,000.00

Women in Ministry International 1,030.00

Ebenezer Methodist Church – Bantama 5,000.00



March 2022 The Ghana Evangelical Convention – K’Bu 20,000.00

The Great Commission Church Int 1,000.00

Maranatha Evangelical Ministry 10,000.00

Christ Apostolic Church International 100,000.00

The Church of Pentecost (Gen HQ) 500,000.00

pril 2022 Salvation Army – Ashanti Central Agona 2,000.00

The Great Commission Church Int – Madina 1,000.00

Triumphant Baptist Church – Kwadaso 100,000.00

The Ghana Baptist Convention 20,000.00

The Methodist Church of Ghana 100,000.00



May 2022 The Great Commission Church Int 1,000.00

Mid Ghana Sector (Ghana Baptist Conv) 30,000.00

GRAND TOTAL 2,207,401.30



