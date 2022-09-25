See the current state of the radio 'box' Kwame Nkrumah gifted WEB Dubois

General News of Sunday, 25 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It is said that the first radio station in the country was established on July 31, 1935, to serve as a broadcasting outlet for the colonial government.



Named Radio ZOY, the station relayed from the British Broadcasting Corporation to inform the colonial administration in the country on happenings in their country.



The station developed and started broadcasting from Ghana and had three channels, GBC 1, 2 and 3.



In the evolution of Ghana’s broadcasting space, Kwame Nkrumah, in 1965, inaugurated the first black and white television which led to the television arm of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC).



Though it is unknown when it first arrived in the country, the first-ever radio gadget in the country is still functioning.



According to an instructor at the WEB Dubois Centre who spoke to GTV, the black-colored box-like radio tool was gifted to WEB Dubois by Kwame Nkrumah.



She claims that the radio is still functioning but due its programming can only broadcast three stations, that is GBC 1, 2 and 3.



WEB Dubois was an American writer and Pan-Africanist who had close relationship with Kwame Nkrumah







