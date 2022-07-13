See rare photo of emotional Gabby Otchere-Darko crying at Akufo-Addo’s 2017 inauguration

General News of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Akufo-Addo perseveres to become Ghana's president



Gabby Otchere-Darko supports Akufo-Addo’s presidential ambition



President’s cousin breaks into tears at his inauguration



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s political career is one that exudes perseverance.



Prior to his two failed attempts in a presidential race, his first attempt to contest a presidential election on the ticket of the NPP had failed in 1998.



Akufo-Addo lost the party’s primaries to John Agyekum Kufour.



But when Kufour was done with his two terms in office, Akufo-Addo contested and lost two consecutive presidential elections as NPP flagbearer.



He lost the 2008 and 2012 elections but finally saw his breakthrough in 2016.



Coming from a political family, Akufo-Addo, over his political career, had some strong members of his family supporting and walking with him through the trenches.



Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko was instrumental in Akufo-Addo attaining the presidency.



The cousin of the president, perhaps overcome with emotions after seeing their shared dream materialize on January 7, 2017, broke down in tears when the then-president-elect arrived for his inauguration at the Independence Square.



In a never before seen photo sighted by GhanaWeb, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko is seen to be wiping away tears as his cousin was brought to take his oath of office.



“This picture of my boss, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, was secretly taken by Gladys Kufuor on the day of the inauguration, Jan. 7, 2017, when the President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, arrived at the Independence Square. Long walk to Victory!” Executive Assistant at the Office of the President, Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe, who shared the image on his Facebook post wrote.



Gabby Otchere Darko has since become an influential person in the government of President Akufo-Addo, albeit without any official appointment.



His statements on issues concerning the government and the state are seen to carry some weight.









