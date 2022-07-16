See photos of Chairman Wontumi's arrival at the NPP delegates conference

General News of Saturday, 16 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The outspoken Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has arrived at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The national edifice is home to the NPP this weekend as the ruling party elects new national executives.



His arrival follows that of the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and his vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Earlier, a number of leading members of the NPP, including Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko; the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare; the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta; and the Minister of Education, Yaw Osei Adutwum, already at the venue.



The start of the conference, which was initially advertised for 9 am, is however yet to begin.











