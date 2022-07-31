See photos of British High Commissioner to Ghana being enthroned Gbese Development queen mother

General News of Sunday, 31 July 2022

The Gbese Traditional Council has honored the British High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson, by enstooling her as the Development queen mother of Gbese.



The coronation ceremony was held on Friday, July 22, 2022, at the Gbese Mantse Palace.



Harriet Thompson who traced her roots to the Gbese clan due to marriage ties arrived with her entourage from the British High Commission and underwent the passage rites to be enstooled as the Gbese Development queen mother.



Harriet Thompson was given the stool name ‘Naa Okaitoo Nrami I, Gbese Noyaa Manye’ which translates as Naa Okaitoo the first Star, Gbese Development queen mother.



Speaking after her enstoolment, Mrs. Thompson said, “I take my enstoolment today as a huge honor personally but importantly as a sign of the two links between our two countries. It’s a great pleasure to have been welcomed home in this way.



“I have become a member of the Thompson family through marriage and through that I have a strong connection. It's clear to me how important queen mothers are not only as advisors to the chief but also to the community and I look forward to playing my role in that,” she stated.



Gbese Mantse, Nii (Dr.) Ayi Bonte II who oversaw her enstoolment noted that the British High Commissioner to Ghana would play a significant role as the Development queen mother.



“We ask for God’s blessings for the good things she has planned to do for the community. The school is of importance to me and I know she will take care of the Queen Elizabeth school so that we nurture our children there. There have been so many changes in Gbese including our palace and we can only expect more from this,” Gbese Mantse said.



The people of Gbese have a long-standing relationship with the British colony who were instrumental in the development of Jamestown and the people of British Accra.



