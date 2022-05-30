See comedy, the masons lost its relevance centuries ago - Afenyo-Markin trolled on Twitter

General News of Monday, 30 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for the Effutu constituency, Hon. Alexander Kwabena Afenyo-Markin, has been trolled on social media.



This was after a picture of him clad in freemason apparel surfaced online Sunday, May 29, 2022.



Years before this development, Mr. Afenyo-Markin, who is also the Deputy Majority Leader of the 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic, had declared in an interview that he was a member of the freemason society.



He also refuted rumours he had been excommunicated by the Catholic church for joining the fraternal society.



“I am a mason and I have not been sanctioned by the Catholic Church. Freemasonry is a fraternal society that believes in God Almighty and follows certain principles that guide a man’s life and it does not run counter with my beliefs as a Catholic. President Kufuor is a mason and a catholic,” he told Bola Ray on Starr Chat in 2016.



Six (6) years down the line, the Effutu lawmaker is trending on Twitter after a picture of him in a mason's attire was widely shared.



In a reaction on Twitter, United States-based Ghanaian journalist, Kevin Taylor trolled Afenyo Markin describing the development as a “comedy”.



According to the loudmouth broadcaster, freemasonry lost its relevance centuries ago. He said if the society forms part of the bedrock of the western world, the whites would not allow a “slave” to join.



Kevin Taylor further mocked that today's mason is just a men's fellowship to make the “slave” feel okay.



“See comedy The masons lost its relevance centuries and who said the white man will allow a “slave” to join a society that somehow forms part of the bedrock of his nation? Today's mason is a men's fellowship to make the “slave” feel comfortable,” he wrote.



