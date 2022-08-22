‘See Something, Say Something' campaign has caught the imagination of Ghanaians – Akufo-Addo

General News of Monday, 22 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that the “See Something, Say Something” terrorism campaign being run by the National Security Ministry is helping greatly with the country’s effort to prevent a terrorist attack from happening.



According to him, the campaign has made a lot of Ghanaians, particularly, those around the border communities in the northern parts of the country, aware of the threat of terrorism on the country, 3new.com reports.



Akufo-Addo added that without the support of the citizenry, the effort of the nation’s security apparatus would not be enough to avert terrorist attacks from happening.



“You can’t possibly deal with threats to security, whether from terrorists or saboteurs, if you don’t have the cooperation of the civilian population. The people who are responsible for the outrage didn’t come from Mars, let me say once again, they come from within. They have to be part of that community.



“So, if those in the community are themselves sufficiently sensitised about their presence and the dangers they pose, that becomes the best form of intelligence, and it, therefore, becomes the conduit for you to be able to act decisively,” he is quoted to have said in an interview on Radio Upper West.



Also, the president said that his government is putting in the necessary investment to fortify the northern borders of the country.



“We can’t be complacent and take that for granted. We need all of us to understand that the best way of making sure that our country continues to be at peace so that we can get on with resolving the challenges of development and elimination of poverty, which is our main concern, will be undermined if we go to sleep on this terrorist matter,” he added.



You can also watch the latest episode of People&Places on GhanaWeb TV here:







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







IB/BOG