See Adwoa Safo's son cruising in a convertible Lamborghini on his birthday

General News of Tuesday, 3 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On April 23, 2022, the absentee Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya cum Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Sarah Adwoa Safo, posted a video to celebrate her son on his birthday.



In the video made available on her Facebook page, the MP’s son is seen in an ash convertible Lamborghini, while trying out his hands on a few tricks on the car.



The car is lined inside with red leather seats.



Sarah Adwoa Safo’s caption for the video read:



“Happy Birthday Son. Proud of the purposeful young man you have grown to become. Mummy Loves you so much.”



It is, however, unclear how old this son of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP is, but here is the video below:







