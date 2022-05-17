Security threats: 'Statement from National Security woefully inadequate' – Kwesi Pratt

General News of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, says the statement from National Security on threats of terrorism in Ghana is woefully inadequate.



Ghana’s National Security cautioned churches against possible similar attacks following the activities of terrorist groups in neighbouring West African countries



A statement from Ghana’s National Security said measures have been instituted in order to forestall these attacks however, the churches must also be on alert.



According to the statement, the measures instituted include installation of Closed-Circuit Televisions (CCTVs) in churches, as well as engaging the services of accredited private security agencies.



“In view of the growing threats of terrorism from the subregion and the expansionist drive of terrorist groups towards Coastal West African states, with a renewed modus operandi of targeting public gatherings including places of worship, it is imperative that precautional measures are taken by all stakeholders,” a statement from the national security said.



Reacting to the issue on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Kwesi Pratt Jnr., stated that the installation of Closed-Circuit Televisions (CCTVs) in churches, as well as engaging the services of accredited private security agencies will not serve as deterrents to terrorists.



Kwesi Pratt argued that the issue of terrorism is bigger that the installation of CCTV’s and the mere security beef up in our churches.



“I think the statement from the National Security is woefully inadequate. What are they saying? That the Church should install CCTV and beef up security in their premises?



"Do you know the weapons the terrorists will come with? Do you think the installation of Closed-Circuit Televisions (CCTVs) in churches, as well as engaging the services of accredited private security agencies will deter them?" Pratt quizzed.