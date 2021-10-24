Security starts with you, report suspicious characters to the Police - Residents advised

Regional News of Sunday, 24 October 2021

Source: GNA

The Acting Krachi East Municipal Police Commander, Frank N. Asomaning, has urged residents of the Municipality to report suspicious characters to the police, traditional authorities, or Assemblymen.



He noted that community surveillance aided in preventing crime and called for vigilance especially with strangers and strange activities in their various environments.



The Police Commander speaking on National Security Strategy and framework on countering Violent Extremism and Terrorism in Ghana during an Inter-Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) meeting organized by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in Dambai, advised citizens to install security devices such as CCTV cameras, lights, and high-security gates.



He said they could also scream for help, run away, report to the police, and aid in investigations, and should not fall for tricks of securing jobs abroad as most young people were likely to be recruited to cause mayhem in the society.



The meeting brought together political parties, traditional authorities, and the youth as part of the National Cohesion and Inclusive Participation project, which also forms part of the Commission’s public education activities to promote peace in the country and foster national cohesion.



Boame Kwesi Robert, Oti Regional Director of NCCE, said the IPDC meeting was meant to boost the understanding of democracy and the need for peaceful co-existence as good citizens of Ghana.



He said it was necessary because of extremist and terrorist activities in countries that shared boundaries with Ghana, hence a wake-up call to all as good citizens to protect the country against violence extremism, terrorism, and secessionism in Ghana.



Mr. Boame reminded participants especially the various political parties of the existence of the Public Order Act 1994 (Act 491), Vigilantism and related offenses Act, 2019 (Act, 999), and ADR Mechanisms, adding that it was the duty of every citizen to live in harmony with others according to Article 41 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.



Pastor Michael Osei Frimpong, Head Pastor for the Dambai Junction Church of Pentecost Assembly, with inference from the Bible in Matthew 5:25, stressed the fact that it was not enough to speak peace but one had to believe in peace.



He said peace started from one’s home with an effort not to be distracted because living in peace was living in the present which came with a blessing from God.



Political parties present; Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Ghana Union Movement (GUM), New Patriotic Party (NPP), and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



They all pledged to live in peace with one another as well as respect each other’s views.



Clement Kwesi Mamadu, Krachi East Municipal Director, NCCE, thanked participants for their roles in ensuring the 2020 general elections in the Municipality was peaceful.