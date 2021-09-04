Security sector jobs: NPP regional chairman defends, clarifies 'NDC rejection' comment

General News of Saturday, 4 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

North East regional chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party has defended and clarified comments he made on a local radio station to the effect that members of the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, will be rejected if they applied for jobs in the security services.



According to a statement from chairman Nurudeen Fuseini's personal assistant, whiles he stands in principle by his comments, he believes they were taken out of context in parts.



"Chairman Nuru never misses an opportunity to motivate and inspire people, especially members of the NPP. As a result, he did indeed indicate that NPP members should take advantage of the recently advertised recruitments in the security services," the statement signed by aide Simon Sayaum and made available to the state-run Daily Graphic said.



It continued: "Chairman Nuru did really say that NDC members who attack government as a habit should not apply to the security services for recruitment. That’s a fact we are ever ready to stand by.



"While admitting it, it must however be clarified that such a statement was not made in a vacuum. Dozens of NDC members who attacked and are still attacking (the NPP) troop to party stakeholders every blessed day asking for help to get recruited or enlisted into the security services."



The statement also stressed that given the online nature of the applications, it was almost impossible for anyone aside the respective institutions to determine which applicant is successful or otherwise.



"Finally, we will like to state that Chairman Nurudeen was speaking to a mainly NPP audience and he said things that will inspire them and keep up their activism for the party. Who in Ghana doesn’t know that the security services recruitments are done online?



"Chairman Nuru doesn’t control these portals and has no such power to remove anyone’s application but he said what he said with no regrets. There’s nothing in the information required from applicants that will determine if they’re party A, B or C," the statement added.



The regional chairman's controversial initial comments came at a time the security services are recruting new personnel and were condemned by the main opposition National Democratic Congress.



It also brought to the fore the long lamented incidence of a politicized security sector which the 2019 Ayawaso West Wuogon bye-election Commission copiuosly called on government and other stakeholders to root out.