Security personnel leak arrest plans to sex traffickers – MCE

Regional News of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Municipal Chief Executive for New Juaben South, Isaac Appaw Gyasi, says attempts to clamp down on sex traffickers and commercial sex kingpins in the municipality failed because some security personnel acted as moles.



He alleged that some security personnel leaked sensitive information to the suspects to escape whenever intelligence was gathered for a swoop.





“I cannot condone and connive on this menace. I am the first MCE to clamp down on these people. But the truth of the matter is that whenever we plan to raid the places, then some moles will leak our operation plans to alert them to escape. When we get our intelligence, and we sit to discuss plans to conduct the operation to swoop on them, then some people leak the information. I don’t want to mention a specific security agency that does that,” he said on Movement TV.



According to the MCE, he will mobilize trusted security personnel like the military to help deal with the situation and demolish the illegal structures being used as brothels.



“I am coming to gather neutral agencies like the military and other security personnel who will not leak operational plans. It is a very serious issue.”





He continued that “We have Municipal Security Council, which I chair, and We have Regional Security Council REGSEC which I am a member. Whenever we meet, it becomes a topical issue that the Regional Minister is much concerned about and committed to dealing with it. But you need trustworthy security personnel who will not leak information to the suspects.



“We will not allow them to bring shame to the municipality. We will swoop on them by surprise and arrest them and demolish the illegal structures they have built.”



The MCE was responding to questions on Starr FM’s investigations into the booming sex trafficking business in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional Capital.



Young female Nigerians are being trafficked to Ghana for sexual exploitation through the conspiracy of some Ghanaians and Nigerians under the pretext of securing decent and well-paying jobs for them in Ghana.