Security man shoots miner to death at Manso-Kaniago

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 23 August 2021

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Information gathered indicates that a security man who works with a Chinese Company was shot dead by a twenty-seven (27) year-old galamseyer, Tumbi Kusaase at Manso-Kaniago in the Amansie South District of the Ashanti Region.



Explaining what transpired at the scene to Silver FM, an eyewitness, Gideon Nkrumah disclosed that, the incident happened at a River Bank called Adubi adding that, the locals in the community normally mine in the abandoned pits at the Chinese site.



He said, "Last night the people gathered and moved to the area to work in the abandoned pits but the security man at the place that moment fearing for his life gave several warning shots."



“The security man gave two warning shots to scare and sack the people but they refused knowing that they are free to work there."



"The security man later pointed the gun to the man amongst the women and shot him straight into the chest,” he said.



