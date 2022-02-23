Security man jailed 10 years for defilement

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Source: GNA

Francis, a 28-year-old security man who defiled a 14-year-old girl at Ashaley Botwe, near Madina, has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court.



Ujah, a Nigerian, pleaded guilty for defilement and prayed the court to temper justice with mercy.



The court presided over by Mrs. Christina Cann said it took into consideration the fact that the accused was a young man, and he had shown enough remorse.



It said it considered the seriousness of the offence, the age of the victim, the prevalence, the premeditation with which the offence was committed.



The court ordered that the accused be repatriated to Nigeria after serving his sentence.



Prosecutor Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the complainant was a businessman residing at Ashalley Botwe with his 14-year-old daughter, a Junior High School Student.



Chief Inspector Atimbire said the accused, now a convict, resides at Osu, Accra.



The prosecution said on January 30 this year, the accused was detailed to keep watch at the complainant’s house from O600 hours to 1800 hours.



It said at about 15 06 pm, the same day, while the accused was on duty at the complainant’s house, he took advantage of the absence of people in the house and lured the victim into a newly built house on the same compound and had sex with her.



The prosecution said the complainant reported the matter to the Police, and the accused was arrested.



It said a medical report form was issued to the complainant to seek medical care for the victim.



The prosecution said the accused, in his investigative caution statement, admitted the offence.