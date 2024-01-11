Security is a shared responsibility – Newly Divisional Police Commander tells residents of Ejura Sekyedumase

General News of Thursday, 11 January 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The newly appointed Ejura Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Kwame Tawiah, has urged the residents and indigenes to help the police rip out crime from the community.



According to Chief Superintendent Kwame Tawiah, security is a shared responsibility for all, hence the need to alert the police to any suspected activity or crime within your vicinity.



He made this known during a grand durbar and also the first “Akwasidae” in 2024 at the forecourt of Nana Ejurahene’s Palace to unveil his presence to the general public and take full charge as the Divisional Police Commander.



“Security is a shared responsibility, and everybody should contribute to bringing security to this community. I will urge everyone to open his or her door to the police to help bring peace and harmony,” he said.



Ejurahene, Barima Osei Hwedie II, urged his people to be responsible citizens because he would not go and beg on their behalf if they were caught by the law for committing a crime.



“We should support the new commander in prayer and any way we can because he is coming to work with the law. Don’t go and commit a crime, and expect me to go and beg for you because I will not do that.