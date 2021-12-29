Security for MoMo vendors: Association to present proposal to govt

General News of Wednesday, 29 December 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

General Secretary for the Mobile Money (MoMo) vendors association, Evans Otumfour, says the association is set to present a proposal that will cater for the Security Challenges of its members.



The number of Mobile Money Merchants (MoMo Merchants) has increased as the avenue is noted for creating opportunities for inclusion and payment by the unbanked.



It is estimated that, as of March this year, there were nearly 218,000 registered mobile merchants across the country with 11.2 million active mobile accounts.



Over the past few years, there have been reports of numerous attacks on mobile money vendors across the country.



In a recent MoMo attack incident, a vendor in Konongo was shot dead by unknown gunmen.



Speaking on the spate of attacks on Momo agents and the way forward with host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, the General Secretary for the Mobile Money (MoMo) vendors association, Evans Otumfour, explained that the MoMo business has become a life-threatening business.



He added that the situation is scaring others who are yet to invest in the MoMo business.



According to him, MoMo vendors are currently living in fear and the 1.75% levy by the government will make matters worse.



“We will present to the government a proposal which seeks to address the security challenges of our members to government. The Momo Job has become life-threatening and it's scaring other businessmen who want to venture. Our lives also matter. We are looking forward to the government putting in place holistic measures to protect the lives of MoMo vendors.



If our security issues are handled well, it will attract new investors into the business,” Evans Otumfour told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.