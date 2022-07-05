Security experts call for protection of integrity, professional standards in the intelligence profession

Regional News of Tuesday, 5 July 2022

Source: IISS Communication Bureau

Security experts and instructors at the Institute for Intelligence and Strategic Security (IISS), Moses Jatuat and David Wilson Asetena-Krah, have called for increased efforts to preserve the integrity, ethics and professional standards pertaining to the field of intelligence.



The call was made in Tema during the graduation of 30 intelligence operatives trained by the Institute in collaboration with the Tema Regional Police.



The objective of the training is to build the capacity of law enforcement and intelligence professionals to help crack down on criminality and other threats to national security.



Jatuat, who is also the National Security Advisor of the German Development Corporation, noted that there is a declining level of professionalism in the intelligence community and charged all graduands to work hard towards upholding the values of the profession, which he described as noble.



He further reiterated the importance of training and continuous training to ensure personnel obtain the necessary tradecraft skills required to collect the needed intelligence to counter threats to peace and security.



On his part, David Asetena-Krah observed that issues pertaining to national security were a collective responsibility of all citizens.



He cautioned security personnel against unprofessional acts that breach the code and ethics of professional intelligence work.



He advised personnel to remain vigilant and monitor threats to the national security of Ghana.