Security agencies failing in Ashanti Region - Adam Bonaa

Regional News of Tuesday, 27 September 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

Renowned Security Analyst, Dr. Adam Bonaa has panned state security agencies in the Ashanti Region over the influx of illegal immigrants in the region.



Dr. Bonaa believes the security apparatus in the Ashanti Region have woefully failed to protect the citizenry.



Dr. Bonaa in an interview on the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's morning show Nyansapo on Monday, September 26, 2022, urged the government to beef up the country's intelligence gathering to guard against any unsuspecting attacks from Foreigners.



He was reacting to the arrest of some 48 suspected illegal immigrants believed to be engaging in rogue activities at Akokoamong in the Ejisu Municipality.



Assemblyman’s concerns



The Assembly member for Akokoamong Electoral Area in the Ejisu Municipality, Hon Daniel Owusu, had disclosed to OTEC FM that dozens of Foreigners are still hiding in the community at the blindside of authorities in the area.



Some of these outlanders according to the assembly member are engaging in rogue operations including operating a school for men between the ages of 18 to 30 without any permit.



It is yet to be known by authorities as to what they are teaching the men who have been camped at secret places in the community.



Police in the Ashanti Region on Thursday, September 22, 2022, arrested 48 foreigners suspected to be illegal immigrants living in a five-bedroom house at Akokoamong.



The arrest follows a combined action by Security officials and community members who claimed to have observed the suspicious moves by these people in the past few months.



The foreigners suspected to hail from Cameroon, Niger, Burkina, and other neighboring countries have been camping secretly without the notice of authorities in the area.



Adam Bonaa’s worry



"Ghana's security agencies lack the skill of picking intelligence on happenings of issues. People presume that well-educated individuals are the ones who are qualified to pick intelligence but that is not the case," Dr. Adam Bonaa observed.



"If you ask me, I will tell you that those responsible for protecting the region have not lived up to expectations.



"How on earth can dozens of foreigners settle and work in parts of the region without any permit from the government?” he quizzed.



"They are the ones who can collect intelligence without being exposed and are less suspected.



“You will never hear that there is ongoing recruitment for people in the National security, you will only find out after the person is employed. It is only in Ghana that national security identifies themselves everywhere they go," Dr. Bonaa noted.