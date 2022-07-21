Security agencies destroy large marijuana farm at Asuboe in Oti Region

Regional News of Thursday, 21 July 2022

Source: GNA

A joint security agency operation has led to the destruction of farmland cultivated with marijuana at Dodi-Asuboe in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region.



The security team comprised the Kadjebi and Jasikan Districts’ Division of the Ghana Police Service and the Drug Law Enforcement at the Narcotic Control Commission of the Regional Headquarters in Oti.



Madam Jeffen Siberi, the Oti Regional Commander in charge of Drug Law Enforcement confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).



Briefing journalists after the exercise, she said per the new Narcotic Control Commission Act, Act 1019, Section (39), it is illegal for individuals to cultivate marijuana.



She explained that the law explicitly frowned on the cultivating of plants for narcotic purposes and by so doing, the Commission is keen on enforcing the law against the latter.



She warned people exploiting the plant for commercial purposes to refrain from such acts or “the law would descend heavily on them”.