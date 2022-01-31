Security agencies asked to strengthen ties

Regional News of Monday, 31 January 2022

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The Bono Regional Commander of the Ghana Immigration Service, Deputy Commissioner of Immigration (DCI) Eric Afare, has underscored the need for the various security agencies to strengthen ties to fortify the country’s security in the midst of emerging insecurity across the West African sub-region.



“It is regrettable at this point to observe the instability in some of our neighboring countries. The situation reinforces the need for extra vigilance on our part and the clarion call to work together as a formidable team that would be in a position to protect the national frontline against infiltration by criminal elements who might want to take advantage of this unfortunate development,” he said.



DCI Afare was speaking at a thanksgiving service, held at the Ebenezer Presbyterian Church, in Sunyani, on Friday to thank God for protecting staff of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) to carry out their duties.



The thanksgiving service, which was attended by officers and men of the GIS saw them worship, sing and dance in praise of the Lord.



DCI Afare said the GIS organized the thanksgiving service at the beginning of the year as a way of showing gratitude to God for His enormous blessings upon the service.



“The Lord has been good to us in several ways; He granted us travel mercies. He did not forsake us even in sin and has been with us among others,” he noted.



DCI Afare urged personnel of the GIS to live in harmony with the people, especially as the borders remained closed, to reduce tension.



He said, “failure on our part to meaningfully engage the local communities, will create the unintended avenue for transnational organized criminals to exploit their vulnerabilities to the detriment of national stability and cohesion”.



Preaching the sermon, Reverend Sam Foster, head pastor of the Ebenezer Presbyterian Church, in Sunyani, quoting from Psalm 103, said King David demonstrated true gratefulness through singing and dancing in praise of God.



He asked personnel of the service to be grateful, saying “remember to show gratitude to people who have helped you to reach where you are now”.