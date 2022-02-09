Security Analyst shoots down Road Minister's ‘tollbooth into washroom’ proposal

General News of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Security analyst, Nana Kweku Ofori-Atta has raised some key questions over suggestions by the Roads Minister, Amoako Attah that the tollbooths could be converted into washrooms for use by motorists.



Nana Ofori Atta in social media questioned the viability and feasibility of the suggestion by the Minister.



He wondered if the minister took into cognizance the siting of the would-be washrooms before considering their implementation.



He also questioned if relevant stakeholders such as civil engineers, EPA and others were consulted before the formulation of the proposal.



Nana Ofori Atta called for further stakeholder engagement on the move before it is implemented.



Have the road Minister considered the high risk involved with the place at which these tollbooths are sited?



Is it safe for people to use the facility if implemented? Looking at the space created between the roads, its pose as a threat to human life as well as the current traffic situation on the motorway?



How possible could this initiative be implemented without the engagement of stakeholders such as experts in Civil engineering, environmental protection agency, security services and other agencies? In developing countries, public urinal joints are not sited in the middle of the roads; but located meters away from the highway. I believe this initiative needs to be critically looked into in consultation with experts in the engineering field. Whether it's advisable to convert these booths into public urinal joints?



The tollbooths should serve for its purpose and not otherwise...



Nana Kweku Ofori-Atta, CEO, Avcontech Security Masters (Limited)