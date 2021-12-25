Security Agencies in Effutu ready to protect lives and properties - Effutu MCE

Regional News of Saturday, 25 December 2021

Source: GNA

Alhaji Zebariru Kassim, Effutu Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has called residents to strictly observe the COVID-19 protocols while celebrating Christmas and the New Year to avoid contracting the virus.



Alhaji Kassim, who is also the Chairman of Effutu Municipal Security Committee, made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at his office in Winneba on measures put in place for an incident-free Yuletide.



He gave the assurance that the security agencies were ready and would continue to protect lives and property in Effutuman and its environs.



The MCE noted that Christmas was a period to take stock, family unification, and joy, and not for activities to hinder the growth of the society, adding that celebrants must comport themselves while making fun to avoid being prosecuted.



Alhaji Kassim thanked Security Personnel in the area for their selflessness and dedication to duty and urged them to continue to work to protect the citizenry.



He expressed gratitude to the President for nominating him as the MCE for the area and pledged to deliver as expected of him towards the total development of the land.



Alhaji Kassim also extended appreciation to Mr Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Member of Parliament for Effutu, and all who supported him to become the MCE and asked them to continue to aid him to develop Effutuman to the benefit of all.



The MCE further called on the five Masquerading groups in the area, to engage in peaceful and healthy competition on Saturday, January 1, the day of their annual event to make it a memorable one and wished all his people a happy Yuletide.



Chief Superintendent Jeff Darko, Effutu Municipal Police Divisional Commander, when contacted, said special policing arrangements were in place to ensure that the general security in Effutu and its environs was peaceful.



The commander stated that due to the heavy vehicular traffic normally during the Christmas season along the Gomoa Mpota/ Winneba Roundabout to Cape Coast and Taylor Junction, personnel of the MTTD have been deployed there to ensure sanity and help prevent motor accidents.



He appealed to all road users, particularly drivers to observe road traffic regulations before during, and after the Christmas festivities to avoid unnecessary accidents.



Passengers should also be bold to report drunken, careless, and inconsiderate drivers on the roads.



He revealed that a total of 25 suspected criminals, among them, were motorbike riders, had been arrested in a swoop in the municipality and would be screened and those found culpable be arraigned before court.



He called on the public to volunteer information on suspected criminals to the police for effective policing, assuming that the identities of informants would be protected.