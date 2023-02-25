Secure jobs in rural areas to ease financial complications – Youth urged

General News of Saturday, 25 February 2023

Source: etvghana.com

Executive Director for Monde Hope Foundation Anna Kumeh Blamondee has encouraged youth in the country to seek jobs in rural areas to make the cities less congested.



She mentioned that most of the youth have concentrated on securing jobs in congested cities, “like Accra, everybody wants to be in the hearts of where things are going well but a lot of people are out of the universities and their expertise may be needed in other places and other regions but nobody wants to go there.”





“How do we expect those places to develop” she quizzed.





The founder of the Monde Foundation urged men and women in the country to consider moving out of the cities to other places where their expertise would be needed to start a life there adding, “I’m sure we can bring the light of development in those areas.”



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sefah Danquah on e.tv Ghana’s Campus Dialogue show on the topic, Rent in Ghana-The Youth Perspective, the Executive Director said, “I will consider securing a job in other places or regions and then probably save towards that in the meantime.”



“The cost of living in other parts of the country is far cheaper as compared to Accra. I spent a year at Techiman and everything there used to fascinate me. It’s surprising how you can buy a big fish for 2cedis but in Accra, fish which cost 5 cedis is like a slice” she revealed.



The rural population in Ghana was reported at 42.02 % in 2021, according to the World Bank collection of development indicators, compiled from officially recognized sources. Ghana – Rural population actual values, historical data, forecasts and projections were sourced from the World Bank in February of 2023.