Secure a better future for your children through education - Alajo North Assemblyman

Regional News of Monday, 20 December 2021

Source: GNA

Mr Ibrahim Halidu, the Assemblyman for Alajo-North Electoral Area in the Ayawaso Central Municipality has advised parents to invest in their children's education.



He said that was the way parents could secure a better future for their children to be leaders of Ghana to maintain and drive the country's human resources and development.



Mr Halidu gave the advice during the graduation and speech and prize-giving ceremony of God’s Love Abounds school in Accra.



He said in spite of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the school was committed to the educational success of the students.



Commending the parents for reposing confidence in the school, the local assembly lawmaker said: “education is the best legacy and inheritance we can give to our children. It should be a joint effort of the society to give adequate education to our children. Quality and good education enhance the overall development of a child and the nation as a whole."



He urged parents and guardians to pay adequate attention and monitor their wards, by visiting the schools of their children, collaborating between teachers and parents for feedback on children’s performance, and on another hand, the government should provide the needed infrastructure including teaching and learning materials as well as provide the best working conditions to teachers.



The Assemblyman also urged the pupils in the area to shun negativity and take their education serious for as he noted that it was the only way by which they could excel to the highest level.



“And to you pupils, the only thing that can drive your life to the greatest achievement is your education, your history shall be written by you, and the best way you can achieve this is to take everything your teachers teach you seriously, respect and obey their instructions,” Mr Halidu added.



He also commended the school management for their hard work in maintaining discipline and a high standard of teaching and assured them of his support to bring the needed development in the area which would stand the best of time to promote quality education.