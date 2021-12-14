Secure Votain basin from encroachers - Lands Minister to Oti REGSEC

Regional News of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor has asked the Oti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) to take immediate steps and protect the voltain basin from private developers and encroaches.



He said the basin has great potential to hold significant petroleum resources and tasked the security council to urgently and importantly prevent activities that seeks to jeopardise on shore oil exploration in the interest and forward match of the country.



Jinapor maintained that the vision of President Akufo-Addo in relation to the Lands and Natural Resources sector is to among others decentralised matters relating to the sector and also hand over the enforcement regime to the Regional Security councils.



"You are therefore to take full control of the Security architecture in the regions and also protect public Lands" he said.



The Oti Regional Minister Joshua Makubu assured the sector Minister of the regions preparedness to help protect the Lands and Natural Resources of the country.



He also pleadged his unwavering support to the sector Minister to enhance operations in the Lands and Natural Resources sector.



