Secure Ellembelle lands for mining than fight for compensation – NPP executives tell MP

General News of Tuesday, 23 August 2022

New Patriotic Party, NPP, executives in the Ellembelle Constituency are averse to the Member of Parliament's fight for compensation following the death of a native



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) executives in the Ellembelle district are calling on the Member of Parliament for the area to lay aside politics and rather aid the youth to secure land for community mining.



The call came in wake of Mr Armah Kofi Buah’s quest to seek compensation at the court for an indigene who had died in the District in April 2022.



If it would be recalled, on 1st April, a 35-year-old Andrews Donkor, a native of Telekubokazuo in the Ellembelle district was shot and killed by a military person on a duty at Adamus mining company at Nkroful for allegedly struggling with the company in demand for a portion of land for mining.



But the National Democratic Congress MP of the area decided to take legal action against the company regarding the incident, promising the community that they would be compensated for the loss.



But addressing the Press at Esiama, the NPP executives in the district expressed disappointment in their representative in Parliament for pursuing legal actions to compensate the family and the community.



To the NPP members, it would be more gratifying if Mr Kofi Buah aided the youth to secure a portion of the concession handled by Adamus Resources for the community to mine minerals for their sustenance.



“What we want to draw his [Mr Kofi Buah] attention to is that the case he is pursuing at the court is needless. The cause of the incident is what he should find answers to; the Ellembelle community needs land to mine.



"They want land from Adamus to mine. If they had that land, the incident would not have occurred,” said the Ellembelle Constituency Chairman, Sampson Ndole.



Buttressing their point, the members said about three people have also died fighting for the same course, therefore, if the MP wants the best for them, he should place emphasis on aiding them to get the land.



An executive member, Stephen Yaw said, “the boys are very hungry for work and you know that the country has become difficult to live in, and there are no readily available jobs. So if they get a small concession to work on, it would benefit all and sundry.”



Others said that the MP should hold on with his politics for its appointed period and deal with the challenge confronting the community working with the District Chief Executive and other relevant stakeholders to meet their demand.