Sections of N1 Highway to experience traffic disruptions from June 23 to 24 - GHA

• A section of the N1 Highway will experience some traffic disruptions



• This is to enable GRIDCo to undertake the final stringing works on power transmission lines



• The disruptions to traffic flow will occur from Wednesday June 23 to Thursday June 24, 2021 between 11:00am and 5:00pm





The Ministry of Roads and Roads Highways through the Ghana Highway Authority has served notice to the general public especially motorists on the N1 Highway of an imminent disruption to traffic flow from Wednesday June 23 to Thursday, June 24, 2021.



According to a statement sighted by GhanaWeb, the disruption is to enable the Ghana Grid Company Limited to undertake its final stringing works of power transmission lines along the highway.



It explained, “This is to enable GRIDCo to undertake the final stringing works which involves removal of a section of the existing lines which traverses the N1 Highway near Fiesta Royal Hotel Junction.”



The exercise which will last for some 24 hours will take place from 11:00 am to 5:00pm.



The Highway Authority however apologized for any inconvenience caused and also advised motorists to follow the traffic diversions signs which will be placed at various sections of the N1 Highway.



