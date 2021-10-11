Second victim of Pokuase Interchange accident dies

General News of Monday, 11 October 2021

• A motorbike carrying two persons was involved in an accident on the Pokuase Interchange on Saturday



• One victim died on the spot



• The police are yet to identify the families of the deceased



The second of two persons who were involved in a fatal motorbike accident on the Pokuase Interchange last Saturday has reportedly died.



This comes after one of the two victims who reportedly fell from the second-tier section of the four-tier interchange died on the spot when the incident occurred.



The second victim, however, was rushed to the Ga North Municipal Hospital after sustaining injuries from the accident but has been confirmed dead on Monday, October 11, 2021.



His death was revealed by the Greater Accra Regional Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Juliana Obeng in an interview with Citi FM.



According to her, the police are yet to identify the families of the two victims.



The two bodies have however been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue in Accra.



The external Operations Officer of Zhonmei Engineering Group Limited, the firm responsible for the construction of the interchange, says he witnessed the two on an unregistered motorbike speeding from the Awoshie section of the interchange.



Desmond Yaw Hodanu Bedi who attributes the cause of the accident to overspeeding suspects the victims were high on some substance.



"These gentlemen were coming from the Awoshie section and were over speeding or on drugs with an unregistered motorbike which put them in a more severe situation because you wouldn't be in that curve of 40 km/h, and you may fall because I'm very sure they were speeding," he said.








