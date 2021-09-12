Second phase of Tema Motorway Roundabout to start before November 2021 - Amoako-Attah

General News of Sunday, 12 September 2021

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, has stated that government will begin phase two of the Tema Motorway roundabout project before November this year.



Speaking to GhanaWeb on Friday, September 10, 2021, Mr Amoako-Attah assured the public that, "between now and latest November, anytime from now, the project will commence that is the second phase of the Tema Motorway Project."



On Friday, the Government of Japan and the Government of Ghana signed two exchanges of notes on Japanese Grant Assistance of 4 Billion Yen ( 37 million dollars) for phase two of the Tema Motorway roundabout and the rehabilitation of the National Trunk road (N8) project.



The Road's Minister said the government ensured that the first phase of the project was completed within the estimated timeline.



Mr Amoako-Attah said: “The phase two of the Tema Motorway roundabout Interchange, they are made up of two phases even though it is one composite project. The first phase was completed in good time about a year ago. The construction time was 28 months and exactly 28 months it was done. The government of Ghana did what they have to do to make sure the contractor had the right of way. All compensations were paid and there was no delay at all and the constructor also delivered on schedule.



"It has been operational since that time. It is working well, nothing has come up since we open it up to traffic because we ensure quality of infrastructure.. even the government of Japan will have value for money because you know it was a grant."



He added that Nana Akufo-Addo's government is "always proactive" when it comes to ensuring that projects are executed on time.



He explained that the second phase of the project was delayed due to the effect of COVID-19. The grant will ensure the construction of a flyover on the Akosombo-Habour direction of the Tema Motorway Interchange.



"The phase should have begun late-year November and December but Covid affected everything and we had to rediscuss the second part... for instance, the first phase was executed by a company called Sunusi Cooperation. It is not automatic and am not saying it is not possible that they will be elected to do the second phase," the Roads Minister added.



