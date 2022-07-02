Season 2 of annual National Qur'an Recital Competition launched

Religion of Saturday, 2 July 2022

Second edition of annual Quranic recital contest launched



Event took place at the National Mosque at Kanda, Accra



Chief Alhassan Andani to reward winners with scholarships



The second edition of the annual National Quranic Recital Competition has been launched at a colourful event at in Accra.



Guests, some previous winners, members of the organizing committee and the media were present at a conference hall at the National Mosque at Kanda, where the event took place.



Modalities



Outlining the modalities of the 2022 edition, one of the judges disclosed that the competition was opened to persons who were 15 years and below in Arabic schools across all 16 regions.



He added that participants will be assessed on their memorization of a portion of the Quran that comes up to 60 pages of the standardized publication - i.e. the Uthmani Print.



Specifically, participants are expected to master between Suratul Mujaadala down to Suratun Naas.



The organizers are set to announce regional venues and times for auditions, following which a winner will be picked from each region to contest in the Grand Finale, scheduled to take place in Accra.



Full Scholarships



All 16 regional winners will fight for the ultimate prize but it was disclosed that each of them will be entitled to a full scholarship by virtue of being finalists.



Chief Alhassan Andani, formerly of Stanbic Bank, who is the Life Patron of the event announced the scholarship through his representative.



Other Speakers



Chairman of the occasion, Sheikh Abdul Nasir Deen stressed the importance of the Quran in the lives of Muslims as well as the unexplained love and affection that Allah bestows on people who love the Holy scripture.



Alhaji Marzuk, Azindow, from the office of the National Chief Imam also shared nuggets relating to the guidance, mercy and glad tidings that the Quran offers believers.



He stressed the importance and the value the Quran holds, stating: "we (Muslims) may not know everything but the Quran contains all knowledge," adding that it was important to heed to the call of Prophet Mohammed (may Allah exalt his mention) to be lifelong learners and seek knowledge widely.



Alhaji Azindow was the one who formally declared the competition launched.



Challenges



Asked about the challenges that the organizers faced in the line of their duties, lead organizer Hajia Sumayyah stressed that the major hurdle remained funding and logistics.



She further highlighted how the issue of sectarianism in the regions negatively impacted organization efforts in the maiden edition.



About the competition



The competition primarily seeks to imbibe the love of the Quran in young Muslims with the view to developing them into adults who grow up with secular and Islamic knowledge.



The first edition covered three regions - Greater Accra, Ashanti and Northern Region. It also served children who were 13 years and below. The final was graced by the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu.



Eight-year-old Abdul Ganie Khalid emerged the winner, at the time the youngest contestant. Now nine years, the reigning champion - if you like - was present at the launch where he recited some verses along with the runner-up.



Khalid received a cash prize of One Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc 1,000) and other incentives from sponsors at the event which took place at GNAT Hall in Accra.



The event is powered by SSENT Media Concepts with collaboration from GTV. It is under the auspices of the Ghana National Muslim Conference.







Winners from the 2021 edition of the event