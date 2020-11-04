General News of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

Source: angelonline

Search team ‘abandons’ mission to find missing senior police officer

Inspector Charles Adamu

A search team from the Headquarters of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, has abandoned the search for a missing police chief.



The search party, according to Angel News’ Eastern Regional correspondent, Francis Armah, left Suhum for Accra after unsuccessfully locating Chief Inspector Charles Adamu, 50-year-old service driver with the Police Hospital in Accra.



The senior officer, prior to his disappearance, reportedly visited Asuboi near Suhum on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, to inspect a plot of land he had bought and never returned.



The service vehicle he drove to the area where the plot was situated, was found parked by the road with its keys in the nob, while the occupant could not be sighted.



Meanwhile, a private citizen who saw pictures of the officer being showed on Angel TV on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 claimed to have spotted a man whose description fits that of the missing police chief at a village near Nkawkaw.



According to the farmer, the said man appeared “mentally-ill” and even “saluted” him before asking if he [missing person] was closer to the road by-passing the main Accra-Kumasi highway.



The police, after receiving this information, have since dispatched a team to the Nkawkaw area and its environs, with the hope of rescuing him, the reporter added.





