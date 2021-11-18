Scrapping of road tolls starts today

General News of Thursday, 18 November 2021

Following the Finance Minister's announcement that motorists who ply tolled roads across the country, will no longer be required to pay tolls, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, the Minister of Roads and Highways, has directed the cessation of collection of tolls on public roads and bridges takes effect today.



A statement issued on Wednesday, November 17, a few hours after the announcement and copied to GhanaWeb said, the directive will take effect from 12:00 am on Thursday, November 18.



Consequently, personnel from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service will be at toll booths across the country to provide security for the smooth enforcement of this directive.



The statement from the Roads and Highways Minister explained, “Following the presentation of the 2022 budget by the Finance Minister on behalf of the President of the Republic of Ghana on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, the Ministry of Road and Highways hereby directs the cessation of collection of road and bridge tolls at all locations nationwide. This directive takes immediate effect from 12am on Thursday, November 18 2021."



“The Motor traffic and transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service will be on hand to provide security at the toll locations from the effective date.



"Motorists are kindly advised to approach the locations with caution and observe all safety measures that will be put in place. The motoring public will be advised of further measures in due course,” the statement concluded.



The cessation of toll collection on roads and bridges was announced by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, as part of the 2022 budget statement.



According to the Finance Minister, the decision was to take effect immediately after the approval of the budget.



He noted, personnel who manned the toll booths and those involved in the collection are going to be reassigned.



