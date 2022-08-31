Scrapping KNUST JCR system wrong - Suhuyini

General News of Wednesday, 31 August 2022

The Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini, has described the decision to scrap the JCR system by the governing council of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), as disingenuous.



The governing council of the KNUST announced its decision to dissolve the JCR system following the recommendations made by a fact-finding committee set up to investigate the August 18 clash between some students of the University Hall (Katanga) and the Unity Hall (Continentals).



The governing council also upheld the other recommendations of the committee to apply appropriate sanctions on student(s) who shelter dismissed, rusticated or withdrawn persons in their rooms at any of the halls of residence. Additionally, all students found culpable will not only be dismissed but have their names published in the dailies and on the university’s website. However, those who will be rusticated will have their names and pictures published internally for the notice of the University Community.



Speaking on GHToday on GHOne Tv, Mr. Suhuyini said he did not find the solution proffered creative and effective to nip the problem at hand in the bud. He questioned, “how is that going to ensure that when people have grievances, they won’t burn things.”



“Let us not miss the sight of the role JCRs have played in the past and would continue to play. They are actually breeding grounds for leadership. If we have not taken full advantage of it to get better leaders, it is not the fault of that creation. It is our fault.” he advised.



Meanwhile, the coalition of JCR executives of KNUST has petitioned the management of the university to reconsider its decision to dissolve the JCR system.