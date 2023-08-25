Scrap 'nuisance' E-Levy if revenue targets aren't being met - Duffuor to government

General News of Friday, 25 August 2023

Former Minister of Finance, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, has charged the government to scrap the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) if it is not meeting its revenue targets.



Speaking on Citi TV's The Point of View programme, Dr Duffuor described E-Levy as a nuisance tax.



“We need to ask ourselves, are we getting enough from it? If we are not getting enough from it, then it is a nuisance tax, and we should scrap it,” he said.



The introduction of E-Levy, according to government forms part of measures to help improve its domestic revenue mobilization.



Following several criticisms, the E-Levy tax was reviewed downwards from 1.5% to 1%.



Data from the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) revealed that the Electronic Levy (E-Levy) generated GH¢246.9million in revenue.



It accounted for 11 percent of the projected GH¢2.24billion for the year.



Since its implementation in May 2022, the E-Levy had generated a total of GH¢861.47million revenue by March 2023.



