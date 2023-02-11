Scrap fisheries, railway, transport & parliamentary affairs ministries - Prez Akufo-Addo told

Politics of Saturday, 11 February 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Dr Smart Sarpong, a Senior Research Fellow of the Kumasi Technical University, has called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to downsize his government by scrapping some Ministries.



According to him, some Ministries are playing duplicated roles and adding up to government's expenditure which is costing the economy.



Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Dr. Smart Sarpong strongly held that the Fisheries, Railway, Transport and Parliamentary Affairs Ministries must be removed.



He explained that the Fisheries Ministry's role is a duplication of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture while the Railway Ministry plays similar role as the Transport Ministry.



"When it's Farmer's Day, two Ministers attend; not to talk of their Deputies. It's a clear case of duplication . . . another example is railway and transportation; they are the same. In Ghana, I don't see any railway transportation that we are doing that needs a Ministry. If it is about the infrastructure, I think it's unnecessary to set up a Ministry," he said.



To him, the President scrapping these Ministries will save Ghanaians money to develop the economy.



