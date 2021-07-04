Scrap dealers rejected government’s money – Henry Quartey

General News of Sunday, 4 July 2021

• Before the relocation of traders at the Agbogbloshie onion market, government allocated an amount of money to the affected traders as transportation



• Scrap dealers were to get GH¢50,000 out of the GH¢100,000 to be disbursed to the traders



• These scrap dealers, according to the Greater Accra Regional Minister refused to take the money because they were not willing to move from the Agbogbloshie onion market



Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey has averred that the GH¢50,000 allocated to the scrap dealers to help them cart their goods to the Adjen Kotoku market was rejected.



His comment comes on the back of claims that he (Henry Quartey) did not give them (scrap dealers) prior notice before directing the taskforce to demolish the Agbogbloshie onion market on July 1.



The scrap dealers who spoke to GhanaWeb's Ernestina Serwaa Asante said they were informed that it was only the onion sellers who had to move to Adjen Kotoku to continue their business.



But the Greater Accra Regional Minister shot down this claim.



He stated in an interview with the media that the scrap dealers were kept in the know about the July 1 deadline, just as the onion sellers and cattle rearers.



As of July 1, 2021, about 90% of the onion traders and cattle rearers had relocated to Adjen Kotoku.



When the news team visited the new market, the traders said business is picking up gradually contrary to what they expected.







