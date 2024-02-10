Scrap E-levy if you want NPP to win 2024 election – Charles Owusu to Akufo-Addo

Politics of Saturday, 10 February 2024

Charles Owusu, the former Head of the Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission, has urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to scrap the controversial E-Levy.



Owusu highlighted Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's promise to scrap certain taxes including the E-Levy during his administration.



He emphasized the need for President Akufo-Addo to scrap the E-Levy to enhance the NPP’s chances in the 2024 elections.



Speaking on a panel discussion on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo on February 9, 2024, he, asserted that not all of Bawumia's decisions would necessarily mirror those of President Akufo-Addo.



However, he emphasized the government's opportunity to support Bawumia by addressing the concerns he has raised, specifically regarding the E-Levy.



"I have heard people talking about him denying his government. All of us are not the same on this earth; definitely, if he becomes a leader, not all his dealings will be exactly like Akufo-Addo. But I feel this government has the opportunity to help Bawumia.



“If there are things that he has complained about, then why doesn't the government take them out or cancel them? Bawumia has talked about the E-Levy, so if the party wants continuity in government, why can't they scrap it? I believe they can scrap it, and they should do it now," Owusu asserted.







