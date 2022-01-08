Scrap Deputy Minister post from the Constitution — Former Deputy Agric Minister advocates

General News of Saturday, 8 January 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

A former Deputy Minister of Agriculture in Akufo-Addo’s first term who is also Member of Parliament for Akyem Swedru, Kennedy Osei Nyarko has said the position of Deputy Minister in our constitution is not needed.



He believes that some amendments will help reduce the cost of running the administration and also ensure that the country enjoys the needed development.



Kennedy Osei Nyarko made these known in a post he shared on Facebook to mark Constitution Day on January 7, 2022.



He made mention of three amendments he will want in the 1992 constitution which includes amending the constitution to make Parliament totally independent from the executive.



This means no Member of Parliament should be appointed as Ministers. In the case a president wants to appoint an MP as a minister he or she should resign their seat.



The Akyem Swedru Member of Parliament also suggested the “scrapping of Deputy Ministerial positions from our constitution”.



Finally, he advocated for “amending the constitution to allow for the Election of MMDCES.”



Ghana commemorated Constitution Day on January 7, 2022, with several individuals making suggestions for parts of the country’s constitution to be amended.



There is the belief that the country’s forward-going is hindered due to some provisions in the constitution that is seen as archaic.



See his post below:



