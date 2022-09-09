Scores stranded, long queues back at Telco Centers after calls, data blocking begins

General News of Friday, 9 September 2022

It may have come to some Ghanaians as one of the numerous announcements by government through the Communications Ministry and the National Communications Authority about the re-registration of SIM Cards.



A press release dated September 2, 2022 indicated that some punitive measures had been discussed in a meeting and will be rolled out from September 5, 2022.



As part of this, the NCA said all unregistered SIM cards will be barred from receiving certain services, including all outgoing voice calls and data services.



Following the commencement of this action, many Ghanaians whose SIM Cards have still not been registered have been gravely affected.



Whilst some customers have complained about the phone barely beeping when calls come in, others get the signal – ‘Bad calls’ when they try making calls.



This has resulted in long queues returning to the various telco centers where many have thronged to get their numbers registered and their SIM cards restored.



GhanaWeb’s tour around some centers on Friday morning revealed long queues at various telco centers. People were there very early, some as early as 5am.







Whilst some of these individuals were people who had not registered, GhanaWeb’s George Ayisi who spoke to some of them indicated that majority of the persons at these centers claim to have already re-registered their SIM cards.



"Majority of the people say they have registered but are still not able to make calls, and this is affecting their businesses, livelihoods etc. Some of them who came since yesterday were told by officials to leave their details and it will be resolved but they are here today and are yet to have their issues resolved," GhanaWeb's George Ayisi reports.







Others however say difficulty in acquiring the Ghana Card has resulted in the delay with their re-registration.



Meanwhile, the NCA has indicated that those who will still not register their SIMs after September, will have their numbers blocked.







The SIM card registration deadline was moved to September 30 after many Ghanaians failed to meet the initial deadline.







Following an extensive meeting with telcos, the NCA has outlined some punitive measures against individuals who fail to register their SIMs.



