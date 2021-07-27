Scores of dogs killed in Awutu Bereku after priest’s directive

Regional News of Tuesday, 27 July 2021

• Some over 50 dogs have died at Awutu Bereku



• This comes following an instructive by a traditional priest in the area



• According to the priest, the gods of the land are unhappy about the rearing of dogs on the lan



Youth in Awutu Bereku in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central region went on a ‘dog killing’ rampage after a traditional priest in the area instructed that they kill all dogs in the township, Citinews has reported.



Leader of the youth group, Nah Rahman Duodu, who is also spokesperson for the priest said a directive was given by the priest, Sakumor Otchor, that any dog that they come across be killed since it is a taboo to keep dogs on the land.



Following this, according to Citinews, over 50 dogs, in various homes, particularly in Akrampa Estate have been killed.



Rahman Duodu, told the Accra-based radio station that the move became necessary after a directive was given by the gods of the land.



He however indicated that there were prior announcements to forewarn owners of dogs about the decision which was in accordance with customs and traditions of the land.



“The gods of Awutu Bereku frown on the rearing of dogs and the cultivation of groundnuts on Bereku land. This triggered the wrath of the gods of the land. We only followed the directive of the gods, and this is something we have been doing for years. We earlier on gave an official announcement for persons who have dogs to keep them at home and those who did not listen had to suffer the consequence,” Nai Rahman Duodo told Citi News.



Some affected residents have since called for the intervention of authorities whilst threatening to take the law into their own hands if there are any further attempts to kill their dogs.



