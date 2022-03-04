Schools in Ho appeal for support after rainstorm destruction

Regional News of Friday, 4 March 2022

Source: Albert Gooddays

A heavy rainstorm on Wednesday noon, February 2, 2022, which lasted for about 20 minutes, destroyed giant billboards on the shoulders of major roads in the municipality, coupled with roofs of houses and business centres.



Some schools in the area were greatly affected by the rainstorm.



The Ho Municipal Directorate of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) is still assessing the damage caused to properties and other essential facilities.



The Regional Food and Drugs Authority's building was partially ripped-off while the Ho branch of Advance Ghana roofs were completely condemned.



The disaster did not spare school facilities as it ripped off the primary school block of SNIIT Flat E.P Basic School and Philip Akpo Basic School, all in Ho.



Headmistress of the SNIIT Flat E.P Basic, Ms. Vivian Coffie said Municipal Authorities have come to assess the situation in her school, however, they are waiting for a response.



She revealed that the situation has affected teaching and learning, "Right now, teaching and learning items have been destroyed by the rain so they are now being taught under trees, so all the classrooms that are affected are under trees as I am speaking now," she said.



Ms. Vivian, however, appealed for swift action by authorities in other to put the learners back into the classroom.



Meanwhile, Ho Municipal Director of NADMO, Mr. Steven Adigon when contacted mentioned that his men are on the field assessing the situation and by the close of 24 hours, a report will be made available and intervention will begin.



He also revealed that his office received distress calls from villages in the municipality, he then advised the public to be more vigilant in recent times as the rainy season is near.



Mr. Adigon emphasised that no casualties were recorded.



"This thing (rainstorm) never affected any lives, it was just some few properties that have been affected."