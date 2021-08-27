School reopening: Government spent GH¢598 million on nose masks, fumigation, sanitizer, others

General News of Friday, 27 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Government expenditure on COVID-19 preventive measures during the reopening of schools summed up to GH¢598 million



• Schools resumed in January after following the coronavirus outbreak in March 2020



• Some persons have expressed shock at the figures



The provision of nose masks, hand sanitizers and other COVID-19 preventive measures during the reopening of schools after the pandemic induced closures, came up to a total of GH¢598 million, a government document has revealed.



Parts of the mid-year budget review which has surfaced online shows that the reopening of basic, second cycle and tertiary institutions cost the country close to 600 million cedis.



Titled “Expenditure on mass reopening of schools and tertiary institutions in January," the budget item is meant to show how much government spent on the COVID-19 control measures in schools.



The measures included the purchase of nose masks, Veronica Buckets, tissue papers, hand sanitizers among others.



After months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ghanaians schools begun full operations on January 15.



During his 21st address on the pandemic, President Akufo-Addo announced that following lessons from the reopening of some phases of Ghana’s education, government acting on advice from health experts had decided to open up schools, from kindergarten to tertiary.



“Our children must go to school, albeit safely, and we are satisfied that, in the current circumstances, the re-opening of our schools is safe,” he said.



President Akufo-Addo whiles assuring parents of the safety of their children, said government was going to invest in safety measures at both private and public schools.



“Prior to their return to school, Government, through the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service, will ensure that all institutions, public and private, are fumigated and disinfected.”



He added that government through the Ministry of Education, will provide face masks, ‘Veronica’ buckets, hand sanitisers, liquid soap, rolls of tissue paper, and thermometer guns for the safe re-opening of the schools.







