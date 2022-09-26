School of Law exams leakage: Ghanaian lawyers will be laughing stock abroad – Former AG

General News of Monday, 26 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A former deputy Attorney General, Joseph Dindiok Kpemka, has said that the recent leakage of the examination papers for the entrance examination of the Ghana School of law (GSL) is a disgrace to the nation.



According to him, Ghanaian lawyers will be mocked anytime they travel outside the country due to the frequent exam leakages if the matter is not resolved properly, asaaseradio.com reports.



He added that the General Legal Council, the body responsible for running the GSL which is headed by the Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, must investigate the matter properly and ensure that the necessary punitive measures are taken to help instil confidence in Ghanaian lawyers.



“If we do not have a commission investigate this matter then when our lawyers go outside our country, they will be laughing stocks because they originate from a system where cheating is condoned.



“I expect a commission to go through the nitty-gritty of this matter to come out with findings that will bring people to account. We have people who cheated into their positions in our faculty of law and are perpetuating same.



“The GSL must conduct an emergency meeting to address this issue because we cannot afford such unfortunate events to happen. They must show leadership,” he is quoted to have said by asaaseradio.com.

He added that “There are people who will pay any amount to get law examination questions … this is why we need a robust system that dissuades such deviants.”



Background:





Students looking to enter the Ghana School of Law were expected to write their entrance examination last Friday, September 23, 2022.



According to a report on citinewsroom.com, the questions for the examination which was scheduled for 10 am on Friday found their way onto social media.



It would be recalled that in July 2022, the IEB - the body responsible for examinations at the Ghana School of Law, cancelled a Civil Procedure paper scheduled to be written on July 15, 2022.



According to an earlier report on GhanaWeb, the Independent Examinations Body decided to cancel the paper over suspicions that the questions had leaked hours before it was to be administered.



A copy of the paper was said to have widely circulated across various social media platforms before the time it was scheduled to be written.



You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:







IB/DO