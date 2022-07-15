School heads struggling to feed students – NAGRAT

General News of Friday, 15 July 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ashanti Regional Chairman for the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Mr. Francis Yaw Owusu has called on the government to intervene in the food shortages in the Senior High Schools as a matter of urgency.



He said he has been monitoring the situation in the various second-cycle institutions in the region and the situation has become critical.



Mr. Owusu said most of the school administrators are finding it difficult to feed the students due to the shortage of food items like flour, maize, and sugar among others.



Speaking in an interview with Class 93.1 FM, Mr. Owusu said some of the matrons in the region have had to use their own money to buy some of the food items to feed the students.



He said one of the schools in the Ejura areas told him that they brought their vehicle to the Kumasi food supply depot to get food items but since last week, they have not gotten anything and the vehicle is still at the depot.



Another school, he said, hinted to him that if they do not get food items by the close of today, it will be difficult to feed the students.



Mr. Owusu, therefore, called on the government as a matter of urgency to supply food items to the schools as promised since the shortage is negatively affecting the schools especially as they have called off their strike.