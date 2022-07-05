School feeding will continue despite strike by teacher unions – Secretariat assures

General News of Tuesday, 5 July 2022

Caterers ordered to continue feeding students



Teacher unions declare strike over Cost-of Living-Allowance



GES says all schools should remain open



The School Feeding Secretariat has said that it will continue to feed pupils of public basic schools in spite of the strike action by teachers.



In a statement issued on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, the secretariat said that it took the decision to continue the School Feeding Programme after the order by the Ghana Education Service for schools to remain open.



“Following the directive by the Ghana Education Service (GES) that Basic School Heads should keep schools open and closely supervise children who report to school in spite of the declaration of strike by the various Pre-Tertiary Teacher Unions, Management of the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) therefore wishes to inform all caterers under the programme that, provision of meals for its beneficiary schools continuous until further directives from GSFP Management.



“All caterers must take note and act accordingly,” the statement issued by the secretariat read.



The Ghana National Association of Teachers, National Association of Graduate Teachers, Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana and the Teachers and Educational Workers Union commenced nationwide strike action on Monday, June 4, 2022.



The strike according to the leadership of the teacher unions, is a result of the failure of the government to meet their demand for a 20% Cost of Living Allowance.



“We have been compelled under the current circumstances to publicly communicate to Ghanaians on our intention to go on strike having gone passed the June 30, 2022 deadline we gave the government for the payment of Cost-of-Living-Allowance. Consequently, we have decided to embark on a Strike Action, effective today, Monday, July 4, 2022.



“By this, we are informing the general public that, we are withdrawing all our services in all the Pre-tertiary educational space. (Teaching & Non-Teaching Staff),” the group stated in a press release.



Meanwhile, the GES has ordered that all schools should remain open despite the announcement of an immediate strike by teaching and non-teaching staff in the public pre-tertiary sector.



In a statement signed by its Public Relations head, Cassandra Twum Ampofi, the service indicated that the leadership of the teacher unions have been invited for talks with GES management but that heads of basic schools and Senior High Schools have been tasked to ensure the safety of all pupils and students.



“Regional and District Directors have further been directed to ensure that Basic School Heads keep schools opened and closely supervise all children who report to school pending further directives from Management of GES," parts of the statement read.



