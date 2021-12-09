School feeding meals shouldn’t go beyond Friday – Caterers warned

General News of Thursday, 9 December 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Management of the Ghana School Feeding Programme(GSFP) has warned its caterers in the various basic schools not to provide beneficiary pupils with meals beyond Friday, December 10, 2021.



This is despite the fact that the GES has extended the academic calendar of 3rd term to end on Friday 17th December 2021 instead of the original date, Friday 10th December 2021.



A circular issued by the GSFP management to all caterers warned:” The GSFP will not be responsible for any school meal provided by any caterer in its beneficiary schools after the 10th of December, 2021.”



Meanwhile, it has assured caterers that the Controller and Accountant General is mobilizing the needed funds for the payment of your 2nd term and other arrears as soon as possible.