School feeding in the state of emergency and near collapse - GNECC

General News of Wednesday, 15 June 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition (GNECC) has suggested that the School Feeding Programme is in a state of emergency currently.



A statement issued by the Coalition poised that the program was struggling and could collapse if authorities fail to address the challenges confronting it.



“GNECC has noted the positive results of the school feeding program at the pretertiary education level over the years, which the country is proud of; nevertheless, if the government does not take urgent responsibility for rectifying the current situation, the students will continue to suffer. Already, pre-tertiary education is going through some difficulties, and this will exacerbate the situation.”



The Coalition lamented the failure on the part of the government to pay caterers contracted to work under the program.



“The Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) Secretariat stated on May 16, 2022 that cooking services would resume in all beneficiary schools.



However, because the caterers’ debts are still to be paid and are in arrears, this has not happened. The School Feeding Caterers Association is also pushing for an increase in the per-student cost with respect to the rising cost of living in the country.”



The statement added “In December last year, the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection assured that arrears owed the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) caterers would soon be settled. She noted that all the necessary data and figures had been worked on and submitted to the Controller and Accountant General for the release of funds to pay the caterers. The question is why as of now the caterer’s arrears have not to been paid yet?



As a result, we are urging the Government to expedite action in settling all arrears owed to caterers so that they could resume work.”