School feeding caterers still on strike over unpaid arrears

General News of Wednesday, 1 June 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Some School Feeding Caterers are still on strike over arrears owed to them by the Secretariat.



Checks by GBC News in some schools show that the Caterers have not been cooking for the pupils since schools reopened and have given the Secretariat two weeks to take a decision to benefit them.



The two weeks ultimatum ends this Friday, June 3, after which the Caterers will meet on Sunday, June 5, on their next line of action.



Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of the School Feeding Secretariat, Alfa Siiba said the upward adjustment of three Cedis demanded by the Caterers is still being considered by government, adding that the agreement might not be the exact amount the Caterers are demanding.



Speaking to GBC News, Mr. Siiba said government is also mobilising funds to pay the arrears owed the Caterers.





He urged the Caterers to remain at post as their demands are being considered.